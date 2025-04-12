Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned about 0.09% of Synchrony Financial worth $21,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 9,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

SYF opened at $46.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.41. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $39.67 and a 52-week high of $70.93. The company has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 18.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on SYF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $76.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Synchrony Financial from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down from $82.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.11.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

