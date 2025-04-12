Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Symbolic Logic Price Performance
EVOL stock opened at $0.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.68. Symbolic Logic has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $1.16.
Symbolic Logic Company Profile
