Sunrise Resources (LON:SRES) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Sunrise Resources plc (LON:SRES – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00), with a volume of 628 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

Sunrise Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48.

Get Sunrise Resources alerts:

Sunrise Resources (LON:SRES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The company reported GBX (0.02) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Sunrise Resources plc will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Sunrise Resources

In other Sunrise Resources news, insider James Cole bought 39,764,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £795,297.60 ($1,040,965.45). 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Sunrise Resources plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in the United States and Western Australia. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc, precious metal, base metal, and industrial mineral projects. It mines at CS Pozzolan-Perlite project located in Nevada, the United States, as well as holds leases/option agreement in the Jackson Wash project located in Nevada, the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrise Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrise Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.