Sunrise Resources (LON:SRES) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Sunrise Resources plc (LON:SRES – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00), with a volume of 628 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).
The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48.
Sunrise Resources (LON:SRES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The company reported GBX (0.02) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Sunrise Resources plc will post -2 EPS for the current year.
Sunrise Resources plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in the United States and Western Australia. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc, precious metal, base metal, and industrial mineral projects. It mines at CS Pozzolan-Perlite project located in Nevada, the United States, as well as holds leases/option agreement in the Jackson Wash project located in Nevada, the United States.
