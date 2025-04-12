Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 775,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.62% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. worth $27,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $321,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock opened at $38.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.22. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.11 and a twelve month high of $47.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.63 million, a P/E ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.22.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. ( NYSE:RGR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The business had revenue of $145.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.77 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 5.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.24%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th.

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and selling firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the Firearms and Castings segments. The Firearms segment focuses on manufacturing and selling rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally licensed, independent wholesale distributors.

