Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG) Stock Price Up 4.6% – Should You Buy?

Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.01 and last traded at $1.02. 64,809 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 153% from the average session volume of 25,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.
Stran & Company, Inc. Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average of $1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.89 million, a P/E ratio of -50.75 and a beta of 2.09.
Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.14 million during the quarter. Stran & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.07%.
Institutional Trading of Stran & Company, Inc.
About Stran & Company, Inc.
Stran & Co, Inc engages in the provision of promotional marketing and branded merchandise services. It offers promotional product, custom manufacturing, custom packaging, warehousing, and program management. The company was founded by Andrew Shape and Andrew Stranberg in 1994 and is headquartered in Quincy, MA.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Stran & Company, Inc.
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- JPMorgan is a Buy, if You Can Handle The Volatility
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- United States Steel’s Crash: An Unmissable Buying Opportunity
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Rocket Lab Stock: Weathering the Storm, Time for a Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for Stran & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stran & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.