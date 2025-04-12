Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG) Stock Price Up 4.6% – Should You Buy?

Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.01 and last traded at $1.02. 64,809 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 153% from the average session volume of 25,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

Stran & Company, Inc. Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average of $1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.89 million, a P/E ratio of -50.75 and a beta of 2.09.

Get Stran & Company Inc. alerts:

Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.14 million during the quarter. Stran & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.07%.

Institutional Trading of Stran & Company, Inc.

About Stran & Company, Inc.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Stran & Company, Inc. stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Stran & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SWAG Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 42,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB owned approximately 0.23% of Stran & Company, Inc. as of its most recent SEC filing. 56.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Stran & Co, Inc engages in the provision of promotional marketing and branded merchandise services. It offers promotional product, custom manufacturing, custom packaging, warehousing, and program management. The company was founded by Andrew Shape and Andrew Stranberg in 1994 and is headquartered in Quincy, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stran & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stran & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.