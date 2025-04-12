StorageVault Canada Inc. Buys 10,200 Shares of StorageVault Canada Inc. (TSE:SVI) Stock

StorageVault Canada Inc. (TSE:SVI – Get Free Report) insider StorageVault Canada Inc. bought 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,446.06.

StorageVault Canada Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get StorageVault Canada alerts:

On Monday, March 31st, StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 25,000 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,742.50.

On Friday, January 17th, StorageVault Canada Inc. bought 50,000 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.95 per share, with a total value of C$197,440.00.

StorageVault Canada Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of SVI opened at C$3.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.27 and a beta of 0.89. StorageVault Canada Inc. has a 1 year low of C$3.53 and a 1 year high of C$5.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.07.

StorageVault Canada Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0029 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. StorageVault Canada’s payout ratio is -7.28%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SVI shares. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James raised StorageVault Canada from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Cibc World Mkts raised StorageVault Canada to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded StorageVault Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, StorageVault Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.47.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on StorageVault Canada

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

StorageVault Canada Inc is engaged in the business of owning, operating, and leasing storage to individual and commercial customers across Canada. The company operates through three segments. Its Self Storage segment consists of renting space at the company’s property for short or long-term storage which also includes space for storing vehicles and use for small commercial operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for StorageVault Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StorageVault Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.