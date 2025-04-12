Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Price Target to $5.00

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $5.50 to $5.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Custom Truck One Source from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

Get Custom Truck One Source alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source stock opened at $3.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $768.34 million, a PE ratio of -21.28 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.59. Custom Truck One Source has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $6.11.

In other Custom Truck One Source news, major shareholder Pe One Source Holdings, Llc acquired 8,143,635 shares of Custom Truck One Source stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $32,574,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 156,743,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,974,540. This represents a 5.48 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTOS. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Custom Truck One Source by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 114,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 73,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 31,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

About Custom Truck One Source

(Get Free Report)

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental and sale services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS), Truck and Equipment Sales (TES), and Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Custom Truck One Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Custom Truck One Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.