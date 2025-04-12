Sterling Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Sterling Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,527 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $5,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,617,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,121.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,308,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,610,000 after buying an additional 1,201,734 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 7,976 shares during the period. Westmount Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Westmount Partners LLC now owns 13,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corrigan Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 38,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ opened at $62.33 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $56.64 and a 1 year high of $68.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.42 and a 200 day moving average of $63.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.