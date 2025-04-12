Sterling Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Sterling Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 58.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 176,737 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Air Lease worth $6,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Air Lease in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the third quarter worth about $31,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 5,245.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Air Lease by 1,506.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Price Performance

Shares of AL opened at $41.07 on Friday. Air Lease Co. has a 52 week low of $38.25 and a 52 week high of $52.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.36 and a 200-day moving average of $46.81.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.44. Air Lease had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 15.65%. As a group, analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $50.00 price target on Air Lease in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Air Lease from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

