Sterling Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,573 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $5,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,074,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $626,777,000 after purchasing an additional 26,889 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $101,695,000. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,910,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 405,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,429,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 314,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,349,000 after acquiring an additional 78,087 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTH. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Meritage Homes from $117.50 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Meritage Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meritage Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.25.

Meritage Homes Price Performance

Shares of MTH stock opened at $63.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.67 and its 200 day moving average is $83.43. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1-year low of $59.27 and a 1-year high of $106.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.69.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.17. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 15.90%. Research analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This is an increase from Meritage Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total transaction of $43,607.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,547 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,789.63. This represents a 1.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven J. Hilton bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.51 per share, with a total value of $819,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 811,192 shares in the company, valued at $60,441,915.92. This represents a 1.37 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,683 shares of company stock worth $122,547. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

