Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.59 and last traded at $18.62, with a volume of 9388060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.07.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on STWD

Starwood Property Trust Price Performance

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.76%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starwood Property Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.