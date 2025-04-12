StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.89.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SARO shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of StandardAero from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of StandardAero from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

In other StandardAero news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 6,629,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total transaction of $180,066,291.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,817,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,595,803.84. The trade was a 13.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in StandardAero during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in StandardAero during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StandardAero in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of StandardAero in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of StandardAero during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000.

Shares of NYSE:SARO opened at $24.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.91. StandardAero has a one year low of $21.31 and a one year high of $34.38.

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that StandardAero will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

StandardAero, Inc provides aerospace engine aftermarket services for fixed and rotary wing aircraft in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engine Services and Component Repair Services. The Engine Services segment provides a suite of aftermarket services, including maintenance, repair and overhaul, on-wing and field service support, asset management, and engineering and related solutions to customers in the commercial aerospace, military and helicopter, and business aviation end markets.

