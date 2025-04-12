SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Price Target Raised to $12.35 at UBS Group

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $12.10 to $12.35 in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of SSR Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. National Bank Financial raised SSR Mining to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on SSR Mining from $8.25 to $9.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.03.

Shares of SSRM opened at $10.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.30. SSR Mining has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 4.70.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $323.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.20 million. SSR Mining had a negative net margin of 26.24% and a positive return on equity of 1.46%. On average, analysts predict that SSR Mining will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSRM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in SSR Mining by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 241,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of SSR Mining by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 248,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in SSR Mining by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SSR Mining by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

