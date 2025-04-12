Snow Lake Resources (NASDAQ:LITM) Releases Earnings Results

Snow Lake Resources (NASDAQ:LITM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Snow Lake Resources Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of LITM opened at $0.47 on Friday. Snow Lake Resources has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $1.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.50.

Snow Lake Resources Company Profile

Snow Lake Resources Ltd., a natural resource exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Canada. The company explores for lithium mineral resources. Its flagship property is the Thomson Brothers and Grass River lithium projects located to Crowduck Bay Fault region.

