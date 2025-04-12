Snow Lake Resources (NASDAQ:LITM) Releases Earnings Results

Snow Lake Resources (NASDAQ:LITM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Snow Lake Resources Stock Up 6.1 %
Shares of LITM opened at $0.47 on Friday. Snow Lake Resources has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $1.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.50.
Snow Lake Resources Company Profile
