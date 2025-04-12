Small Cap Stocks To Keep An Eye On – April 10th

AltC Acquisition, CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock, American Rebel, PainReform, Pasithea Therapeutics, Janover, and Capri are the seven Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small cap stocks are shares of companies with relatively small market capitalizations, typically ranging from around $300 million to $2 billion. These stocks often belong to companies that are in the early stages of growth, making them more volatile and potentially riskier than larger, more established firms, but they may offer higher growth potential as the companies expand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

Shares of AltC Acquisition stock traded up $3.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.08. 18,198,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,393. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.28. AltC Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $18.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALCC

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (CRWV)

CoreWeave powers the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. We are the AI Hyperscaler™ driving the AI revolution(1). Our CoreWeave Cloud Platform consists of our proprietary software and cloud services that deliver the software and software intelligence needed to manage complex AI infrastructure at scale.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWV traded down $4.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.10. 7,660,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,949,086. CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock has a one year low of $36.00 and a one year high of $64.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRWV

American Rebel (AREB)

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. designs and markets branded safes, and personal security and self-defense products. The company's safes are offered in various sizes and shapes for home, office, and personal use, as well as provides vault doors, handgun vaults, and inventory control safes under the American Rebel brand.

Shares of NASDAQ AREB traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.56. 31,144,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 880,977. American Rebel has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $231.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AREB

PainReform (PRFX)

PainReform Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the reformulation of established therapeutics and provides an extended period of post-surgical pain relief in Israel. It develops PRF-110, a viscous clear oil-based solution that is instilled directly into the surgical wound to provide localized and extended post-operative analgesia, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for pain treatment of patients undergoing bunionectomy and second trial for pain treatment of hernia repair operations.

PainReform stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.27. The stock had a trading volume of 73,304,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,787. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.93. PainReform has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $38.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.72.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PRFX

Pasithea Therapeutics (KTTA)

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in discovery, research, and development of treatments for central nervous system disorders, RASopathies, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate PAS-004, a next-generation macrocyclic mitogen-activated protein kinase, or MEK inhibitor for use in the treatment of a range of RASopathies, including neurofibromatosis type 1 oncology indications.

Shares of Pasithea Therapeutics stock traded up $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $1.57. The stock had a trading volume of 98,978,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,584. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average of $2.67. Pasithea Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $8.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KTTA

Janover (JNVR)

Janover Inc. engages in the provision of commercial property financing solutions. It operates an online platform that connects commercial mortgage borrowers, including owners, operators, and developers of commercial real estate and small business borrowers, looking for capital to refinance, build, or purchase commercial properties, including apartment buildings with commercial property lenders, such as banks, credit unions, REITs, debt funds, multifamily lenders, and others looking to deploy capital into commercial mortgages.

NASDAQ JNVR traded up $15.49 on Thursday, hitting $42.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,601,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,455. The firm has a market cap of $61.26 million, a PE ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.37 and its 200 day moving average is $5.73. Janover has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $59.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JNVR

Capri (CPRI)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Shares of Capri stock traded down $1.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,773,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,106,073. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Capri has a 52 week low of $11.86 and a 52 week high of $43.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CPRI

See Also