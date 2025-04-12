Skyline Builders Group (NASDAQ:SKBL) Trading Up 1.9% – Here’s What Happened

Skyline Builders Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:SKBL – Get Free Report) traded up 1.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.75 and last traded at $12.45. 226,076 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 962,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.22.

Skyline Builders Group Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.80.

About Skyline Builders Group

Skyline Builders Group Holding Ltd. operates as an exempted limited liability company. It operates business through its subsidiary, Kin Chiu Engineering Limited, which provides construction activities include public civil engineering works, such as road and drainage works in Hong Kong. The company was founded on June 25, 2024 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

