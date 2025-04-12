SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) by 79.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 246,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,522 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.47% of SITE Centers worth $3,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SITE Centers by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,296,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,556,000 after purchasing an additional 675,190 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,297,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 614,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,402,000 after buying an additional 157,818 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in SITE Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,401,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in SITE Centers by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 271,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after acquiring an additional 11,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SITC. StockNews.com lowered shares of SITE Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on SITE Centers from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SITE Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.25.

SITE Centers Stock Performance

Shares of SITC stock opened at $11.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 6.55. SITE Centers Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.46 and a 1 year high of $64.44. The firm has a market cap of $594.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.30.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.07). SITE Centers had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 164.10%. The firm had revenue of $32.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.58 million. Analysts predict that SITE Centers Corp. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About SITE Centers

(Free Report)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.