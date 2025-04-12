Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Stake Cut by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI cut its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Sirius XM by 574.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 670.4% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SIRI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sirius XM from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Sirius XM from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Sirius XM from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research set a $28.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.81.

Sirius XM stock opened at $20.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.22. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.69 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Sirius XM had a positive return on equity of 13.44% and a negative net margin of 24.03%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is -16.85%.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

