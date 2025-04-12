Silver Elephant Mining (OTCMKTS:SILEF) Trading 13.6% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Silver Elephant Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SILEF – Get Free Report) traded up 13.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.15. 24,587 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 26,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

Silver Elephant Mining Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.25.

Silver Elephant Mining Company Profile

Silver Elephant Mining Corp., a mineral exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral and energy projects. The company explores for gold, nickel, silver, lead, zinc, iron, vanadium, titanium, and coal. Its flagship project is the Pulacayo project covering an area of 3,560 hectares located in Quijarro province, Bolivia.

