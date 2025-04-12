Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.54 and traded as high as $4.00. Sify Technologies shares last traded at $3.88, with a volume of 87,073 shares.
Sify Technologies Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $118.89 million, a PE ratio of 97.25, a PEG ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.56.
Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The technology company reported ($999.00) EPS for the quarter. Sify Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sify Technologies Limited will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sify Technologies
About Sify Technologies
Sify Technologies Limited offers ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The company offers internet, internet protocol, multi-protocol label switching, virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.
