Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Siebert Financial Trading Up 1.0 %
NASDAQ SIEB opened at $3.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $122.51 million, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.30. Siebert Financial has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $3.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.
Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.02 million during the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 12.83%.
Siebert Financial Company Profile
Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers self-directed trading, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, stock loan, equity compensation plans, wealth management, and financial advisory services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.
