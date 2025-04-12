Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Siebert Financial Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ SIEB opened at $3.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $122.51 million, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.30. Siebert Financial has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $3.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.02 million during the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 12.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Siebert Financial by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 85,456 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Siebert Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Siebert Financial by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Siebert Financial by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the period. 1.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers self-directed trading, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, stock loan, equity compensation plans, wealth management, and financial advisory services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

