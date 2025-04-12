Shelton Capital Management Sells 160 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Shelton Capital Management decreased its stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,754 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,501 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ALV. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Cowen began coverage on Autoliv in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Autoliv in a report on Thursday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC downgraded Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Magnus Jarlegren sold 1,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $127,391.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,013.86. This represents a 17.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mikael Bratt sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $569,664.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,307 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,062.30. This trade represents a 19.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,253 shares of company stock valued at $915,534 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autoliv Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $80.02 on Friday. Autoliv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.49 and a fifty-two week high of $129.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.62.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.21. Autoliv had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 6.21%. On average, analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 34.70%.

Autoliv Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Featured Stories

