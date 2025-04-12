ShaMaran Petroleum (CVE:SNM) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (CVE:SNM – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.20 and traded as low as C$0.19. ShaMaran Petroleum shares last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 1,062,175 shares trading hands.

ShaMaran Petroleum Trading Down 2.6 %

The company has a market cap of C$380.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.09, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.13.

Get ShaMaran Petroleum alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ShaMaran Petroleum news, Director Garrett Soden sold 11,113,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.15, for a total transaction of C$1,667,050.05. Insiders own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

About ShaMaran Petroleum

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production. It holds interest in the Atrush Block production sharing contract; and in the Sarsang Production Sharing Contract in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ShaMaran Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShaMaran Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.