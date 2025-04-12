Shaftesbury Capital (LON:SHC) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Shaftesbury Capital PLC (LON:SHCGet Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 111.60 ($1.46) and last traded at GBX 113.50 ($1.49), with a volume of 7537670 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 119.20 ($1.56).

Shaftesbury Capital Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.52 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 121.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 128.78.

Shaftesbury Capital (LON:SHCGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 4 ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shaftesbury Capital had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 16.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shaftesbury Capital PLC will post 5.0712105 EPS for the current year.

Shaftesbury Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 24th. This is a boost from Shaftesbury Capital’s previous dividend of $1.70. Shaftesbury Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shaftesbury Capital

In other Shaftesbury Capital news, insider Madeleine Cosgrave purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.66) per share, for a total transaction of £50,800 ($66,492.15). 1.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Shaftesbury Capital

Shaftesbury Capital PLC (“Shaftesbury Capital”) is the leading central London mixed-use REIT and is a constituent of the FTSE-250 Index.

Our property portfolio, valued at £4.8 billion, extends to 2.7 million square feet of lettable space across the most vibrant areas of London’s West End. With a diverse mix of shops, restaurants, cafés, bars, residential apartments and offices, our destinations include the high footfall, thriving neighbourhoods of Covent Garden, Carnaby, Soho and Chinatown.

See Also

