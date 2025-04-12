Shaftesbury Capital (LON:SHC) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Shaftesbury Capital PLC (LON:SHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 111.60 ($1.46) and last traded at GBX 113.50 ($1.49), with a volume of 7537670 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 119.20 ($1.56).
Shaftesbury Capital Price Performance
The company has a market cap of £2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.52 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 121.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 128.78.
Shaftesbury Capital (LON:SHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 4 ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shaftesbury Capital had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 16.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shaftesbury Capital PLC will post 5.0712105 EPS for the current year.
Shaftesbury Capital Increases Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling at Shaftesbury Capital
In other Shaftesbury Capital news, insider Madeleine Cosgrave purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.66) per share, for a total transaction of £50,800 ($66,492.15). 1.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Shaftesbury Capital
Shaftesbury Capital PLC (“Shaftesbury Capital”) is the leading central London mixed-use REIT and is a constituent of the FTSE-250 Index.
Our property portfolio, valued at £4.8 billion, extends to 2.7 million square feet of lettable space across the most vibrant areas of London’s West End. With a diverse mix of shops, restaurants, cafés, bars, residential apartments and offices, our destinations include the high footfall, thriving neighbourhoods of Covent Garden, Carnaby, Soho and Chinatown.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Shaftesbury Capital
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- JPMorgan is a Buy, if You Can Handle The Volatility
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- United States Steel’s Crash: An Unmissable Buying Opportunity
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Rocket Lab Stock: Weathering the Storm, Time for a Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for Shaftesbury Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaftesbury Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.