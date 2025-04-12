Shaftesbury Capital (LON:SHC) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Shaftesbury Capital PLC (LON:SHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 111.60 ($1.46) and last traded at GBX 113.50 ($1.49), with a volume of 7537670 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 119.20 ($1.56).

Shaftesbury Capital Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.52 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 121.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 128.78.

Shaftesbury Capital (LON:SHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 4 ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shaftesbury Capital had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 16.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shaftesbury Capital PLC will post 5.0712105 EPS for the current year.

Shaftesbury Capital Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Shaftesbury Capital

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 24th. This is a boost from Shaftesbury Capital’s previous dividend of $1.70. Shaftesbury Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.94%.

In other Shaftesbury Capital news, insider Madeleine Cosgrave purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.66) per share, for a total transaction of £50,800 ($66,492.15). 1.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Shaftesbury Capital

Shaftesbury Capital PLC (“Shaftesbury Capital”) is the leading central London mixed-use REIT and is a constituent of the FTSE-250 Index.

Our property portfolio, valued at £4.8 billion, extends to 2.7 million square feet of lettable space across the most vibrant areas of London’s West End. With a diverse mix of shops, restaurants, cafés, bars, residential apartments and offices, our destinations include the high footfall, thriving neighbourhoods of Covent Garden, Carnaby, Soho and Chinatown.

