Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Shares Sold by EVR Research LP

EVR Research LP decreased its position in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report) by 72.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Seaboard accounts for approximately 0.8% of EVR Research LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. EVR Research LP owned 0.10% of Seaboard worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SEB. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Seaboard by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Seaboard by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Seaboard by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,654,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 22.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seaboard stock opened at $2,540.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,670.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,716.55. Seaboard Co. has a 52-week low of $2,365.00 and a 52-week high of $3,412.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.93%.

Seaboard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural and ocean transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

