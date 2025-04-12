Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 3,424 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,424 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AWK. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE AWK opened at $146.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.68. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.34 and a fifty-two week high of $155.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 22.44%. On average, analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

AWK has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on American Water Works from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American Water Works from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.86.

About American Water Works

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

