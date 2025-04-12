Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 11,180 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,180 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $4,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DLTR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,149,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,315,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,978,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,143,000 after purchasing an additional 947,580 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 650,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,748,000 after purchasing an additional 342,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,922,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial set a $84.00 target price on Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.84.

Dollar Tree Stock Up 0.5 %

Dollar Tree stock opened at $72.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of -15.12, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.49 and a fifty-two week high of $129.63.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William W. Douglas III acquired 701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $52,575.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,275. This trade represents a 103.70 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dollar Tree

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

See Also

