Scotia Capital Inc. Makes New $3.49 Million Investment in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 56,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,492,000. Scotia Capital Inc. owned about 0.07% of Semtech at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SMTC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Semtech by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Semtech by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Semtech by 190.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Semtech by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Semtech in a research note on Monday, April 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on Semtech from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Semtech from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Semtech in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.92.

NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $26.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.80. Semtech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.72 and a fifty-two week high of $79.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -2.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.85.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $251.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.40 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark Lin sold 2,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total transaction of $177,755.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,764.70. This trade represents a 35.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Asaf Silberstein sold 2,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,417 shares in the company, valued at $5,349,190. This trade represents a 2.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,125 shares of company stock valued at $905,394 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

