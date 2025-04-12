Scotia Capital Inc. Grows Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $5,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth about $250,571,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 609,036 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $255,649,000 after purchasing an additional 191,752 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,701,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 955,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $403,203,000 after purchasing an additional 92,389 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth about $32,592,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $462.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $461.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $444.47. The company has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $396.06 and a twelve month high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza ( NASDAQ:DPZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.93 by ($0.04). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $1.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 41.70%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DPZ shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $402.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $499.69.

In other news, CFO Reddy Sandeep sold 1,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.20, for a total value of $477,326.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,581,499.20. This trade represents a 11.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 2,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.28, for a total transaction of $917,933.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,359.72. This represents a 26.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,996 shares of company stock worth $3,946,461. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

