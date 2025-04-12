Scotia Capital Inc. Cuts Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,729 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $4,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STX shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Benchmark raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $1,691,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 555,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,988,047.12. This represents a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $70.15 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $115.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.86. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.21.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 19th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.65%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

