Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Stock Price Down 0.8% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Free Report) were down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.56 and last traded at $24.64. Approximately 4,113,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 2,041,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.83.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 772.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 41,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 36,875 shares in the last quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after purchasing an additional 12,261 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 217,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 117.7% in the fourth quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 35,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 19,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 31,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 16,214 shares during the period.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

