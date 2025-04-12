Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 3,041,678 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 189% from the previous session’s volume of 1,053,534 shares.The stock last traded at $32.45 and had previously closed at $32.25.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 2.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.23.

Institutional Trading of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1,842.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 255.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

