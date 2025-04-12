Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ) Trading Up 13.3% – Here’s What Happened

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 13.3% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.51. 1,566,982 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 194% from the average session volume of 532,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Atrium Research upgraded shares of Santacruz Silver Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Santacruz Silver Mining Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$127.63 million, a P/E ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.15.

In related news, Director Arturo Préstamo Elizondo purchased 1,050,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$420,000.00. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Santacruz Silver Mining Company Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for silver and zinc, as well as lead and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Zimapan Mine that consists of 34 mining concessions covering an area of 5,139 hectares located in Hidalgo, Mexico; the Sinchi Wayra and the Illapa assets located in Bolivia; and exploration properties, which include the La Pechuga Property and the Santa Gorgonia Prospect.

Further Reading

