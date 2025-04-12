Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on April 25th

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.014 per share on Friday, April 25th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 14th.

Sandstorm Gold has a dividend payout ratio of 26.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sandstorm Gold to earn $0.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.3%.

Shares of NYSE:SAND opened at $7.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 158.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Sandstorm Gold has a 12-month low of $4.92 and a 12-month high of $7.99.

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $47.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.49 million. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 0.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Friday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.81.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

