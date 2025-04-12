Sandspring Resources (CVE:SSP) Trading ∞ Higher – Time to Buy?

Sandspring Resources Ltd. (CVE:SSP – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose ∞ on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 331,100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 290,388 shares.

Sandspring Resources Trading Up ∞

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.26. The firm has a market cap of C$8.90 million and a P/E ratio of -7.73.

Sandspring Resources Company Profile

Sandspring Resources Ltd., a junior mining company, explores for and develops gold and related minerals in Guyana, South America. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company's primary resource property is the Upper Puruni property, including the Toroparu gold project, which covers a total of 138,740 acres comprising 7 small scale claims, 98 medium scale prospecting permits, 13 medium scale mining permits, and 2 contiguous prospecting licenses.

