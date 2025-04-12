Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 17,163,757 Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,163,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,246,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 13.1% of Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 1.02% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 8,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. VERITY Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truefg LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 6,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

BND stock opened at $72.02 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $70.37 and a 1-year high of $75.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.87.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.2404 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.