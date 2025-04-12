Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $90.24 Million Investment in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 565,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $90,236,000. iShares U.S. Technology ETF accounts for 1.0% of Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.46% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,111,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $815,358,000 after acquiring an additional 977,883 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,420,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $545,713,000 after purchasing an additional 314,689 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $256,146,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,423,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,116,000 after buying an additional 177,492 shares during the period. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,972,000 after buying an additional 497,043 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYW stock opened at $135.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.26. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $117.55 and a one year high of $167.30.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

