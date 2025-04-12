Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 11,297 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,297 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.22% of Timken worth $10,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 15.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 7,999 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Timken by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,953,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,689,000 after buying an additional 66,208 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Timken by 221.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,307,000 after purchasing an additional 59,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Timken by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TKR shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Timken in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Timken from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Timken from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Timken from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.45.

Insider Activity at Timken

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $407,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,379,091.50. This trade represents a 5.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Timken Price Performance

TKR opened at $61.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The Timken Company has a 12-month low of $56.20 and a 12-month high of $94.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.78.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. Timken had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.93%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Timken Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.25%.

Timken Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

Featured Articles

