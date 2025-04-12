Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,023 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,066 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $9,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth about $132,817,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,318,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,057,000 after purchasing an additional 643,697 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 406.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 348,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,083,000 after purchasing an additional 279,628 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,834,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 780,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,720,000 after purchasing an additional 263,021 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $172.77 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.00 and a 1-year high of $196.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $174.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.71.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 21.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 41.88%.

JKHY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Northcoast Research downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.45.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

