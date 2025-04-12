Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 50.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,588 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Medpace worth $10,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Medpace by 179.7% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,603,000 after buying an additional 8,275 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Medpace by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Medpace during the 4th quarter valued at $9,335,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEDP opened at $297.72 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $272.00 and a 1 year high of $459.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $323.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $334.41. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.46.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.71. Medpace had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 51.48%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Leerink Partnrs raised Medpace to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Medpace from $400.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Medpace from $354.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Medpace from $347.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medpace has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $361.90.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

