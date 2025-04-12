Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD)

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 39.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BKD. Barclays began coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.40.

Brookdale Senior Living stock opened at $5.73 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.05. Brookdale Senior Living has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $8.12. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 0.87.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $780.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.78 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 65.92% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. Research analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKD. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 280,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 5,949 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 1,999.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,838 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,916,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,242 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 261.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 118,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 86,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 573,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 79,264 shares in the last quarter.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

