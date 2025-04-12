Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.83.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Rollins from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Rollins from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Rollins from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Rollins from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th.

Get Rollins alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Rollins

Rollins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $55.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.60 and a beta of 0.80. Rollins has a 1-year low of $41.72 and a 1-year high of $56.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.80.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Rollins had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 37.94%. Analysts anticipate that Rollins will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 68.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $171,194.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,866.20. The trade was a 25.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 1,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $99,469.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,937.94. The trade was a 4.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,259 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,330. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rollins by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,557,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $395,819,000 after buying an additional 1,282,508 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,267,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,778,000 after purchasing an additional 617,876 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rollins during the 4th quarter valued at about $176,784,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Rollins by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,046,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,221,000 after purchasing an additional 322,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Rollins by 389.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,770,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,396,000 after buying an additional 2,203,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.