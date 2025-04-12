Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 112,091 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,115,628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 112,091 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.07% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $134,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Petros Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 46,906 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 9,570 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $547,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 19,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Philip Guido bought 4,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,626.32. This represents a 16.09 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Argus set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Loop Capital started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.76.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $93.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.62. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $187.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.81.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

