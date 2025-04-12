Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $80.28 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,467 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,640 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $80,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Caitlin John LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 171.4% during the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Avion Wealth grew its position in Adobe by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.
Adobe Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of ADBE opened at $352.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $413.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $455.70. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $332.01 and a 52 week high of $587.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.49.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,819 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.24, for a total transaction of $1,643,086.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,888,020.16. The trade was a 17.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David A. Ricks bought 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $443.98 per share, with a total value of $998,955.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,984 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,796.32. This represents a 82.30 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,075 shares of company stock worth $2,191,826 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $515.00 to $495.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Adobe from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $425.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Adobe from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $490.00 to $410.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.12.
Adobe Profile
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
