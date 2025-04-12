Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $80.28 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,467 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,640 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $80,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Caitlin John LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 171.4% during the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Avion Wealth grew its position in Adobe by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE opened at $352.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $413.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $455.70. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $332.01 and a 52 week high of $587.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.49.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,819 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.24, for a total transaction of $1,643,086.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,888,020.16. The trade was a 17.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David A. Ricks bought 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $443.98 per share, with a total value of $998,955.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,984 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,796.32. This represents a 82.30 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,075 shares of company stock worth $2,191,826 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $515.00 to $495.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Adobe from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $425.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Adobe from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $490.00 to $410.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.12.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

