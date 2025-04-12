Robert W. Baird Issues Positive Forecast for Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Stock Price

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Certara from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Certara in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of CERT opened at $12.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.61 and a 200-day moving average of $11.37. Certara has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $18.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CERT. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Certara by 218.8% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Certara by 839.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Certara by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Certara in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Certara by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

