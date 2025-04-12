Robert W. Baird Issues Positive Forecast for Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Stock Price

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Certara from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Certara in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CERT
Certara Price Performance
Institutional Trading of Certara
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CERT. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Certara by 218.8% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Certara by 839.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Certara by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Certara in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Certara by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Certara Company Profile
Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Certara
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- JPMorgan is a Buy, if You Can Handle The Volatility
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- United States Steel’s Crash: An Unmissable Buying Opportunity
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Rocket Lab Stock: Weathering the Storm, Time for a Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.