RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) Portfolio Manager Jonathan Paul Browne Acquires 750 Shares of Stock

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM – Get Free Report) Portfolio Manager Jonathan Paul Browne acquired 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.59 per share, with a total value of $10,192.50. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,192.50. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.4 %
RFM stock opened at $13.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.45. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $16.54.
RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund
RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
The RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.
