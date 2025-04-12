River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap (LON:RMMC) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap (LON:RMMC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 167.77 ($2.20) and traded as low as GBX 155 ($2.03). River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap shares last traded at GBX 161.70 ($2.12), with a volume of 4,608 shares changing hands.
River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £54.81 million and a P/E ratio of -221.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 167.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 173.04.
River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Company Profile
River & Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long term capital growth from investment in a diversified portfolio of UK micro cap companies, typically comprising companies with a free float market capitalisation of less than £100 million at the time of purchase.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- JPMorgan is a Buy, if You Can Handle The Volatility
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- United States Steel’s Crash: An Unmissable Buying Opportunity
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Rocket Lab Stock: Weathering the Storm, Time for a Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.