River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap (LON:RMMC) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap (LON:RMMC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 167.77 ($2.20) and traded as low as GBX 155 ($2.03). River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap shares last traded at GBX 161.70 ($2.12), with a volume of 4,608 shares changing hands.

River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £54.81 million and a P/E ratio of -221.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 167.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 173.04.

River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Company Profile

River & Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long term capital growth from investment in a diversified portfolio of UK micro cap companies, typically comprising companies with a free float market capitalisation of less than £100 million at the time of purchase.

