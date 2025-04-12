RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Shares of RFIL stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.57 million, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 0.83. RF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $2.86 and a fifty-two week high of $5.77.
RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). RF Industries had a negative net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RF Industries will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RFIL. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in RF Industries by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,846 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 9,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in RF Industries by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 231,733 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the period. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.
