Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Revolve Group from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. KeyCorp raised Revolve Group from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.87.

Shares of NYSE RVLV opened at $19.91 on Friday. Revolve Group has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $39.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.77.

In other news, CEO Michael Mente sold 66,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total transaction of $2,024,268.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,225,040. This trade represents a 47.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Karanikolas sold 12,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $325,962.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,190,620. The trade was a 9.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 256,781 shares of company stock worth $7,793,755. 46.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Revolve Group in the third quarter worth $250,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 156.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 52,257 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 349,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,665,000 after purchasing an additional 158,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Revolve Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

