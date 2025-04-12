Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 120.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Hasbro by 1,150.3% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (down from $88.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $52.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.00 and a 1-year high of $73.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.33.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. Hasbro had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 47.93%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Equities analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.82%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

